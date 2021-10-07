China Services PMI Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday see September results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, their scores were 46.7 and 47.2, respectively.

Australia will provide August figures for building permits, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.8 percent on month following the 86 percent drop in July.

Japan will release August numbers for household spending and current account. Household spending is expected to fall 2.0 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year after losing 0.9 percent on month and rising 0.7 percent on year in July. The current account surplus is pegged at 1,540.9 billion yen, down from 1,910.8 billion yen in the previous month.

Japan also will see September results for the eco watchers survey; in August, the survey for current conditions was at 34.7 and the outlook was at 43.7.

Taiwan will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 41.2 percent on year, slowing from 46.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 25.0 percent, down from 26.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.2 billion, up from $3.48 billion a month earlier.

