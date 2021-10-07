Majority Of Lung Cancer In Non-smokers Curable With FDA Approved Mutation Drugs, Reveals Study

A common theory regarding the cause of lung cancer is that it is caused mainly by heavy smoking. However, there are many non-smokers who develop lung cancer, despite never even having touched a cigarette in their lives. Even as scientists are looking into reasons as to why non-smokers fall sick with lung cancer, research by scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shed light on new treatment methods for lung cancer in non-smoking patients.

As per the new study, more than 90 percent of lung cancer patients, who have never smoked before can be cured after seeking treatment with precision drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to target specific mutations in a patient's tumor. Researchers came to the conclusion that the lung cancer of non-smokers has driver mutations and certain mistakes in the DNA, which lead to the tumor growth. These can be stopped with the help of a variety of drugs. In sharp contrast, people who were chain smokers were found to have driver mutations.

Senior author of the study, Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, a professor of medicine, said, "And even studies investigating the disease in patients who have never smoked have not looked for specific, actionable mutations in these tumors in a systematic way. We found that the vast majority of these patients have genetic alterations that physicians can treat today with drugs already approved for use. The patient must have a high-quality biopsy to make sure there is enough genetic material to identify key mutations. But testing these patients is critical. There is a high chance such patients will have an actionable mutation that we can go after with specific therapies."

As part of the study, researchers studied lung tumors from 160 patients with lung adenocarcinoma but were non-smokers. They also compared data from these patients to data in smokers and never-smokers from The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium, projects led by the National Institutes of Health to know more about different types of cancer.

Researchers verified the never-smoker status by studying the mutation patterns in these patients and comparing them to the mutation patterns in lung cancers of non-smokers. The study concluded that lung tumors of smokers have more than 10 times the number of mutations as the lung tumors of non-smokers.

The study also revealed that only 7 percent of these patients had mutations present at the time of birth, which raised the risk of cancer, either inherited or due to external factors, thus deepening the mystery what leads to lung cancer in non-smoking people.

In the United States, around 10-15 percent of lung cancer patients are those who never smoked. The number is high as 40 percent in certain areas of Asia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News