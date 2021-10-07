TSX Climbs 1.1% As Stocks Rally On Positive Global Cues

The Canadian market ended on an upbeat note on Thursday, with stocks from across various sectors scoring strong gains.

The market rallied as investors reacted positively to news from the U.S. that the lawmakers have reached an agreement to temporarily extend the debt limit, thus avoiding a potential default.

Data showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. jobless claims, a strong reading on Canada's conditions, and firm crude oil prices too aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 20,470.26, ended the session with a gain of 224.55 points or 1.11% at 20,416.21.

Information stocks moved up sharply. The Capped Information Technology Index climbed 2.65%. Alithya Group (ALYA.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 3.4 to 6%. Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also rallied sharply.

The Capped Energy Index surged up 2.38%. PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index gained 2.29%. Magna International (MG.TO) and MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) gained 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) climbed nearly 2.5% and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) gained 2.3%.

The Materials Index gained about 1.3%. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) ended stronger by 5 to 6.3%.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada increased to 70.4 in September of 2021 from 66 in the prior month, signaling a continued improvement in business conditions in Canada, a report from the Richard Ivey School of Business showed. The reading was the highest since June.

U.S. stocks ended with strong gains thanks to the U.S. lawmakers agreeing on a debt deal, and data showing a notable drop in jobless claims.

The Dow jumped 1%, the Nasdaq surged up 1.1% and the S&P 500 advanced 0.8%.

The major European closed on a high note, and most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region too ended notably higher.

