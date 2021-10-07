logo
Japan Household Spending Sinks 3.0% On Year In August

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.0 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 266,638 yen.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in July.

On a monthly basis, household spending sank 3.9 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent after slipping 0.9 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 555,009 yen, up 5.4 percent from the previous year.

