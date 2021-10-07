Australia Building Permits Rise 6.8% In August

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Friday's final reading - coming in at 18,716.

That was unrevised from last week's preliminary reading following the 8.6 percent contraction in July.

On a yearly basis, building permits were up 31.2 percent.

Permits for private sector houses rose 3.5 percent on month and 23.8 percent on year to 12,009, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses advanced 13.7 percent on month and 47.4 percent on year to 6,453.

The total value of building approvals was up 20.3 percent on month in August.

Economic News

