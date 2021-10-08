Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In August

Malaysia's unemployment rate declined in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 748,800 in August from 778,200 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose by 0.2 percent monthly to 15.38 million in August from 15.29 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate rose marginally to 68.4 percent in August from 68.3 percent in the prior month.

