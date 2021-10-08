Sam's Club Unveils Early Shopping Events Ahead Of Holiday Season

Walmart Inc.'s Sam's Club announced plans to "Bring the Merry" to members all season long by launching shopping events earlier in preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The membership warehouse club offers twice the number of savings events this year compared to last year, along with a new direct-to-home wine program, higher quality gifts, food, dcor and more. The new events will take place across five weekends in October, November and December.

Along with the traditional savings events that feature merchandise across categories, Sam's Club is introducing new events with curated collections of merchandise. These include "Holiday Home Prep" and "Appreciation Gifts", among others.

The company is launching hundreds of new giftable items in all areas of the club and online. More items from top national brands also are available this season. In Apparel, new brands like Gap, Vince Camuto, Hurley, Steve Madden and DKNY will be added in clubs and online during the holidays.

In Toys, Sam's Club is adding more than 25 new brands, like Chillafish, Rainbow High and Segway, among others.

The company's plans to offer deals early was based on a recent brand survey, in which the club members revealed plans to shop for the holidays earlier this year. Among those surveyed, 20 percent have already started fulfilling their gift lists.

Sam's Club also launched its first-ever holiday preview catalog in a 35-page collection to help shoppers prepare for the season. The catalog arrives in mailboxes and will be posted on SamsClub.com in early October.

Throughout the season, the company will feature celebrities, demos every week, and new, festive holiday signage and dcor on both the exterior and interior of every club.

In five locations, Sam's Club will host a Merry-ville in parking lots, where members can enjoy an over-the-top holiday experience including an ice-skating rink with special performances, and much more.

Sam's Club will also launch Scan & Go sweepstakes where members can enter to win big prizes. These include a $50,000 trip of a lifetime, a $30,000 mega-home theater make over, or a lifetime membership with a $20,000 Sam's Club shopping spree.

Earlier in the week, e-commerce major Amazon unveiled Black Friday-worthy deals earlier than ever with savings on thousands of items. The company also launched Holiday Prep Shop, which curates top products across various categories to help customers start preparing for holiday festivities.

