Lithuania Inflation Accelerates; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.3 percent increase in August.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other increased 16.0 percent yearly in September. Transport cost grew 11.7 percent and hotels, cafes and restaurants surged 6.3 percent.

Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of houses, and education gained by 5.1 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.4 percent in September, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 191.9 million in August versus a surplus of EUR 79.3 million in the same month last year.

In July, trade deficit was EUR 482.1 million.

Exports increased 19.8 percent annually in August, following a 16.4 percent rise in July.

Imports gained 31.7 percent yearly in August, following a 26.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.