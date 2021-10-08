Taiwan Exports Rises Less Than Expected In September

Taiwan's exports rose less than expected in September, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

Exports increased 29.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 26.9 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 25.0 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in September.

Imports advanced to 40.4 percent annually in September, following a 46.2 percent rise in the previous month, while the rate was expected to rise to 41.2 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $6.446 billion in September, which was above the expected level of $4.2 billion.

Economic News

