Greece Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

Greece's consumer prices increased for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose in August, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent increase in August.

Prices for transport grew 7.8 percent annually in September and housing gained 4.7 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decline in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or rose 1.9 percent annually in September, following a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 2.1 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 10.1 percent annually in August, following a 7.8 percent gain in July.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 13.0 percent in August, after a 9.4 percent growth in the prior month.

