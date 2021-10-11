European Economics Preview: Italy Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for September. Inflation is forecast to rise to 4 percent from 3.4 percent in August.

In the meantime, foreign trade and GDP figures are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue consumer prices for September. Economists expect inflation to advance to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in August.

In the meantime, unemployment and current account figures are due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to issue industrial production for August. Output is expected to fall 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.8 percent rise in July.

