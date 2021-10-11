Indonesia Retail Sales Fall In September

Indonesia retail sales decreased in September, results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 2.1 percent growth in August.

The latest growth was mainly due to increasing sales of spare parts and accessories, and food, beverages and tobacco.

On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 1.8 percent in September, following a 2.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Retailers expect inflationary pressure increased in the coming three months ending in February 2022.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.