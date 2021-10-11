Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal 2022 World Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced dates for their 2022 world tour. The 32-city trek kicks off on June 4 in Seville, Spain, at Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla and is currently set to conclude on September 18 in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

This will be the band's first tour with guitarist John Frusciante back in the band. In December 2019, the band had announced that Frusciante was re-joining the group, replacing Josh Klinghoffer.

The band will be joined by The Strokes, Beck, Haim, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and King Princess on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local times at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates:

06-04 Seville, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla =%

06-07 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic =%

06-10 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark =%

06-15 Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium =%

06-18 Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

06-22 Manchester, England - Emirates Old Trafford =%

06-25 London, England - London Stadium ~%

06-29 Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park ~%

07-01 Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park ~%

07-03 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

07-05 Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadium =%

07-08 Paris, France - Stade de France ~%

07-12 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion =%

07-23 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *%

07-27 San Diego, CA - Petco Park *%

07-29 Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium +%

07-31 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

08-03 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^%

08-06 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium ^&

08-10 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park ^%

08-12 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium ^%

08-14 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park ^%

08-17 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium ^%

08-19 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^%

08-21 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre ^%

08-30 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium ^%

09-01 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium ^%

09-03 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park ^%

09-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park ^%

09-10 Boston, MA - Fenway Park #%

09-15 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^%

09-18 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field ^%

= with A$AP Rocky

% with Thundercat

~ with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

* with Haim

+ with Beck

^ with The Strokes

& with King Princess

# with St. Vincent

