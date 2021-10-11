Emerson To Merge Its Two Software Businesses With AspenTech - Quick Facts

Emerson (EMR) and AspenTech (AZPN) announced Monday that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson's industrial software businesses - OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software - to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies (new AspenTech).

Emerson will also contribute $6.0 billion in cash to new AspenTech, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in new AspenTech. The new company, which will retain the name AspenTech, enables Emerson to realize significant synergies and accelerate its software strategy to drive meaningful value creation.

The transaction continues Emerson's long history of delivering shareholder value. New AspenTech will be fully consolidated into Emerson financials and is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS after year one.

The transaction will enhance the two companies' existing commercial alliance and increase collaboration between Emerson and new AspenTech as they share technologies, drive innovation and develop new products through their nearly 1,400 software engineers.

New AspenTech expects to achieve $110 million of total EBITDA synergies by year five, of which $40 million are from cost savings.

Under the terms of the agreement, AspenTech shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech common stock they own, which implies total consideration of approximately $160 per AspenTech share, and a total transaction equity value of approximately $11 billion before synergies.

The total implied per share consideration amount represents a premium of approximately 27% compared to AspenTech's closing stock price on October 6, 2021, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction,

Including expected synergies, the total value increases to $176 per share, a 40% premium compared to AspenTech's closing stock price on October 6, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Emerson will own 55% of the new AspenTech on a fully diluted basis and AspenTech shareholders will own 45%.

New AspenTech will be headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts and Antonio Pietri, the current CEO of AspenTech, will be the CEO.

Following the close of the transaction, the Board of Directors of new AspenTech will consist of nine directors, five of whom will be designated by Emerson. Jill Smith, the current Chair of the Board of Directors AspenTech, will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors of new AspenTech.

The transaction has been approved unanimously by Emerson's Board of Directors, and by unanimous vote of those AspenTech directors present.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by AspenTech shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, new AspenTech will trade on NASDAQ under ticker symbol AZPN.

Emerson also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2021 underlying sales guidance of 5 to 6 percent and adjusted earnings guidance of $4.06 to $4.08 per share.

