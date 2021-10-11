Turkey Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In August

Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 12.1 percent in August.



The number of unemployed increased 11,000 from the previous month to 3.96 million. At the same time, employment dropped 14,000 to 28.71 million in August.

The labor force participation rate came in at 51.2 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from July.

The unemployment among youth aged between 15 and 24 dropped 0.1 percentage point from last month to 22.7 percent in August.

Economic News

