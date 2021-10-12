European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.5 percent in three months to August from 4.6 percent in three months to July.

In the meantime, consumer price data is due from Romania.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales and industrial production figures are due from Turkey. Economists expect industrial output to grow 10.5 percent annually in August after rising 8.7 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is seen at 24.0 in October versus 26.5 in September.

