Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 0.6% On Year In September

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 577.140 trillion yen.

That follows the 0.6 percent annual increase in August.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 0.4 percent on year to 500.840 trillion yen - up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts was up 1.7 percent on year to 76.299 trillion yen, slowing from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

Lending from foreign banks tumbled an annual 4.3 percent to 3.732 trillion yen.

Economic News

