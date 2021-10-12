UK BRC Retail Sales Grow At Slower Pace In September

UK retail sales growth eased sharply in September as fuel shortages and wetter weather weighed on consumer confidence, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew only 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in September after rising 3 percent in August. At the same time, like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent annually.

An uncertain backdrop and slower growth means the fourth quarter is looks challenging as the economic recovery is dependent on strong retail sales during the festive season, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

Fuel panic buying bought into sharp focus the impact supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages can quickly have for consumers, Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail at KPMG, said.

The energy crisis is set to have further impact on inflation levels, putting pressure on household spending and retailers will be hoping for some good news from the Chancellor in his Budget to help them manage rising costs, Martin added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.