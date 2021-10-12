Malaysia Industrial Production Decline Slows In August

Malaysia's industrial production declined at a softer pace in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 5.1 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent growth.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing output gained 0.6 percent yearly in August, after a 6.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 4.2 percent and electricity output fell 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 3.2 percent in August.

