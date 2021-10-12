Sweden Unemployment Rate Falls In September

Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in September, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.69 percent in September from 3.85 percent in August.

The registered jobless rate decreased to 7.51 percent in September from 9.0 percent in the previous year. In August, unemployment rate was 7.72 percent.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 387,704 in September from 464,398 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 9.8 percent in September from 12.8 percent in last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.