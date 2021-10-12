Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Increase

Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased in August, data from Turkstat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased 13.8 percent annually in August, following a 9.7 percent rise in July.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 9.4 percent annually in August and manufacturing output grew 14.2 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 9.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 5.4 percent in August, after a 3.4 percent fall in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 15.0 percent yearly in August, following a 13.2 percent gain in July.

Sales of non-food sales increased 23.4 percent annually in August and automotive fuel sales grew 6.0 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 7.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.3 percent in August, after a 1.2 percent growth in the preceding month.

