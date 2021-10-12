China Trade Data Due On Wednesday

China will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to climb 20.0 percent on year, slowing from 33.1 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 21.01 percent, down from 25.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $46.8 billion, down from $58.34 billion a month earlier.

New Zealand will see preliminary October results for the confidence index from ANZ; in September, the index had a score of -7.2.

Japan will provide August figures for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on month and 14.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.9 percent monthly increase and the 11.1 percent yearly gain in July.

South Korea will release September numbers for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

Finally, the in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for King Bhumibol Memorial Day; they will re-open on Thursday.

