Walmart Partners With Netflix For Retail Hub

Walmart has partnered video streaming giant Netflix to open a retail hub to sell merchandise related to popular Netflix shows on the retail giant's platform. The Netflix Hub at Walmart will feature exclusive items and innovative experiences for customers to further engage with stories and characters from their favorite shows.

This will be Netflix's first dedicated one-stop digital storefront to push merchandise sales just in time to grab a chunk of the upcoming holiday sales. Netflix merchandise will gain greater visibility on establishing Walmart as the Netflix destination for family experiences.

The hub will bring products celebrating some of the streaming service's most popular kids' shows to store shelves across the country. The products will primarily include toys and clothes based on Netflix's hit shows.

According to a blog post from Walmart EVP Jeff Evans, the Netflix Hub will offer customers and fans compelling, coveted products in a variety of categories, including music, apparel, toys and games, for fan-favorite shows such as "Stranger Things," "The Witcher," "Waffles + Mochi," "Nailed It!" and "CoComelon," and new shows like "Squid Game" and "Ada Twist, Scientist."

The hub will feature first-to-market exclusives from Ada Twist, Scientist such as Ada Twist Cuddle Plush at $10.75, Glow & go notebook at $24.82, Scientist doll at $24.82 and On-the-go lab at $44.44.

It will also feature CoComelon Plush Bedtime JJ Doll at $19.97, CoComelon 4 pc Toddler Bed Set with Bonus Blanket at $36.97, Nailed It! Baking Kits at $15.98, Stranger Things Bluetooth cassette player at $64.88, Stranger Things Music vinyl at $33.97, Stranger Things collector box at $54.96 and Stranger Things T-shirts.

The hub will also carry Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook at $17.99, The Witcher Netflix Grunt & Grumble Geralt "Talking" Collectible Plush at $34.96, The Witcher Netflix Transformed Geralt Dark Horse Collectible Statue at $59.88, Funko Pop! Ride Deluxe: Witcher - Geralt and Roach Vinyl Figure at $24.88 and T-shirts from The Witcher. The Squid Game T-shirts in a variety of styles and price ranges are coming soon.

The Netflix Hub will also offer customers exclusive experiences to engage with popular Netflix shows in innovative ways. It is launching a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they will like to see from favored Netflix shows.

