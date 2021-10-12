India Inflation Slows More Than Expected

India's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in September, while industrial production grew in line with expectations in August, official data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.35 percent year-on-year following a 5.30 percent in August. Economists had forecast a 4.50 percent increase.

The food price inflation eased to 0.68 percent from 3.11 percent in the previous month.

Clothing and footwear prices rose 7.16 percent annually. Fuel and light prices climbed 13.63 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.18 percent in September with the food price index remaining unchanged.

Separate data showed that industrial production rose 11.9 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had forecast 12.0 percent increase.

Manufacturing output rose 9.7 percent annually.

