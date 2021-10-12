Researchers Develop New Algorithm For Better Comparison Of Cancerous Tumors

Researchers at the Technion's Rappaport Faculty of Medicine in Israel have designed an algorithm, which can track an uninterrupted common denominator in various dimensional data secured from patients with different types of tumors. The algorithm has been named tuMap algorithm.

During recent years, in-depth research in cancer has led to the development of single-cell high-resolution characterization abilities or to be more specific, concurrent in-depth study of cancer samples by making use of single-cell RNA sequencing and proteomics analysis. This research has developed a multitude of different dimensional information on a large number of cells, thus leading to the understanding of both healthy as well as cancerous cells.

This in-depth data has led researchers to know the wide differences between the tumors of various patients as the cellular information secured from the patient's genetics is different for everyone.

Even though the data offers important information about each specific patient, the information prevents comparing different patients in the absence of a common denominator. The contrast is an important part of the research as it is needed for knowing prognostic markers of the cancer in the patient like how severe is the disease or how long is the patient going to survive.

The tuMap algorithm claims to offer a solution to this problem by using a "variance-based comparison." The algorithm places different tumors on a uniform scale, thus offering a benchmark to compare and study in detail. In this manner, the tumors can be easily compared for various factors. The algorithm helps doctors monitor the growth of the tumor in a single person also over the course of time.

The answers offered by the algorithm can be used for clinical purposes like predicting different clinical indices with better precision, much more than the traditional cancer research tools. Although, the algorithm was tested on blood cancer patients only, experts feel that it is important for different types of cancer as well.

The study was done in partnership with researchers at the Technion, the Rambam Health Care Campus, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center and the University of Texas.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News