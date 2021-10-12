New Zealand Food Prices Climb 4.0% On Year In September

Food prices in New Zealand were up 4.0 percent on year in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - following the 2.4 percent gain in August.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.3 percent on year, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 3.2 percent, grocery food prices increased 2.9 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.1 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were up 0.5 percent (0.9 percent seasonally adjusted).

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 1.5 percent (up 2.3 percent); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.8 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.8 percent (up 0.7 percent); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.2 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.