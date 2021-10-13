European Economics Preview: UK Monthly GDP Data Due

Monthly GDP estimate from the UK and industrial production from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The is forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in August, following a 0.1 percent rise in July.

The UK visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 12 billion in August versus -GBP 12.7 billion in July.

Also, Germany's final consumer prices are due at 2.00 AM ET. Final inflation is seen at 4.1 percent in September, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for August. Economists expect industrial output to fall 1.6 percent on month, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in July.

In the meantime, Greece unemployment data is due.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.