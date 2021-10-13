South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In September

South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 2.7 percent in September from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 756 million in September from 744 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 244,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 671,000 year-on-year to 27.683 million in September.

