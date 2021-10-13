Romania Industrial Production Remain Stable In August

Romania's industrial production remained unchanged in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged month-on-month in August.

Manufacturing output increased 0.1 percent monthly in August.

Electricity declined 3.5 percent and production in mining and quarrying fell 2.6 percent

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in August.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 9.9 percent monthly in August and grew 3.0 percent from a year ago, the agency said.

