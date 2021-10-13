Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production growth eased in August as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 10.2 percent rise in July, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased 2.6 percent yearly in August, as initially estimated.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in August. The largest contribution came from manufacture of electrical equipment.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.7 percent in August, following 0.6 percent decline in the preceding month, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.