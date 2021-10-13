U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly More Than Expected In September

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.

The report showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 5.4 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August, while the annual rate of growth in core prices was unchanged at 4.0 percent.

Economic News

