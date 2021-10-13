Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to climb to 4.8 percent from 4.5 percent in August, while the Australian is tipped to shed 137,500 jobs after losing 146,300 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is expected to fall to 64.7 percent from 65.2 percent.

Singapore will see an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 1.8 percent on quarter and up 14.7 percent on year.

China will see September numbers for consumer and producer prices. CPI is expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, up from 0.1 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year in August. PPI is called higher by an annual 10.5 percent, accelerating from 9.5 percent a month earlier.

Japan will provide final August figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 1.5 percent on month and an increase of 11.6 percent on year.

Finally, the in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the Chung Yeung Festival and will re-open on Friday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.