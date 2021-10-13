Singapore GDP Expands 0.8% On Quarter In Q3

Singapore's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Ministry of Trade said in Thursday's advance estimate.

That was in line with estimates following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent contraction in the previous three months (originally -1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 6.5 percent - just shy of forecasts for 6.6 percent following the upwardly revised 15.2 percent jump in the three months prior (originally 14.7 percent).

Economic News

