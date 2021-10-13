South Korea Export Prices Jump 20.2% On Year In September

Export prices in South Korea were up 20.2 percent on year in September, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from 18.9 percent in August.

Import prices jumped an annual 26.8 percent last month, up from 22.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices were up 1.0 percent and import prices gained 2.4 percent.

Export prices for agricultural products gained 0.6 percent on month and 12.8 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 1.0 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year.

Import prices for raw materials jumped 4.6 percent on month and 68.0 percent on year, while intermediate goods gained 1.8 percent on month and 21.6 percent on year and capital goods rose 0.8 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.