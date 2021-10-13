Australia Unemployment Rate Climbs To 4.6% In September

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was up from 4.5 percent in August, although it was shy of expectations for 4.8 percent.

The Australian lost 138,000 jobs last month, slightly worse than forecasts for the loss of 137,500 jobs following the loss of 146,300 jobs in August.

The participation rate tumbled to 64.5 percent, missing forecasts for 64.7 percent and down sharply from 65.2 percent in the previous month.

