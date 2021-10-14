Japan Industrial Production Falls Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined less than initially estimated in August, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent monthly in August. In the initial estimate, output declined 4.3 percent.

Shipments decreased 4.4 percent on month in August and inventories fell 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the inventory ratio grew 3.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated 8.8 percent in August. According to the initial estimate, output rose 9.3 percent.

Capacity utilization declined 3.9 percent monthly in August and gained 9.6 percent from a year ago.

