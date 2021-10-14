Finland Inflation Rises In September

Finland's consumer price inflation increased in September, data from statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices increased 2.48 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.16 percent rise in August.

Prices of capital repair on detached houses, petrol, detached houses, diesel, and renovation of blocks of flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.31 percent in September, following a 0.23 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent monthly and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.