logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Finland Inflation Rises In September

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Finland's consumer price inflation increased in September, data from statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices increased 2.48 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.16 percent rise in August.

Prices of capital repair on detached houses, petrol, detached houses, diesel, and renovation of blocks of flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.31 percent in September, following a 0.23 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent monthly and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap