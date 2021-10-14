Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In September

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in September.

The producer price index increased 2.9 percent annually in September and import prices accelerated 8.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.2 percent in September.

Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products as well as petroleum and natural gas were higher in September, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices grew 2.7 percent yearly in September and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.

