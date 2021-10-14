Hungary Construction Output Growth Eases In August

Hungary's construction output grew for the fifth straight month in August, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Construction output gained 10.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 22.5 percent growth in July.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings surged by 16.3 percent and the civil engineering works increased 2.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 5.8 percent monthly in August, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

