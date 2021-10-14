India Wholesale Price Inflation Slows In September

India's wholesale price inflation eased in September, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index increased 10.66 percent year-on-year in September, after a 11.39 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 11.1 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 4.1 percent annually in September, after a 6.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 1.14 percent in September, after a 3.43 percent growth in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices accelerated 24.81 percent in September, following a 26.09 percent rise in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 11.41 percent in September, following a 11.39 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 11.57 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.07 percent in September.

