European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations data for September. Sales had declined 19.1 percent in August.



In the meantime, wholesale prices from Germany and foreign trade from Norway are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is slated to issue final consumer price data. Consumer price inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 2.1 percent in September, which was the highest since October 2018.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases final consumer prices for September. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.6 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Also, consumer price data from Poland is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 16.1 billion in August versus EUR 20.7 billion in July.

