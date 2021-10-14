New Zealand Manufacturing Index Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday see September results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity, In August, the PMI score was 40.1.

Indonesia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 50 percent on year, down from 55.26 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 51.57 percent, slowing from 64.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.84 billion, down from $4.74 billion a month earlier.

Japan will provide August figures for its tertiary industry index; in July, the index was down 0.6 percent on month.

China will see September numbers for foreign direct investment; in August, FDI jumped 22.3 percent on year.

Economic News

