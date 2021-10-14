Rebound Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

Thai stock market has finished lower in wo of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,640-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid earnings news and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets ended sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The SET finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 2.67 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,640.97 after trading between 1,637.42 and 1,648.62. Volume was 32.571 billion shares worth 84.963 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info sank 0.78 percent, while Thailand Airport slid 0.37 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.42 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.55 percent, BTS Group shed 0.51 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.97 percent, Central Pattana soared 3.60 percent, Central Retail rallied 2.13 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 3.95 percent, Gulf gained 0.57 percent, IRPC surged 4.93 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.86 percent, PTT Oil & Retail retreated 0.88 percent, PTT skidded 1.25 percent, PTT Exploration and Production and SCG Packaging both perked 0.41 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 1.16 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.80 percent

TTB Bank declined 0.86 percent and Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Card, Land & Houses and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and stayed comfortably in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 534.75 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,912.56, while the NASDAQ spiked 251.79 points or 1.73 percent to close at 14,823.43 and the S&P 500 jumped 74.45 points or 1.71 percent to end at 4,438.26.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders reacted positively to a batch of largely upbeat earnings news from several big-name companies, including UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department said that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped below 300,000 for the first time in well over a year last week.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its global oil demand forecast. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.87 or 1.1 percent at $81.31 a barrel, the highest level since October 2014.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com