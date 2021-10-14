SpaceX Planning To Install In-flight Internet In Airlines With Starlink

Elon Musk said Thursday that his aerospace company SpaceX is planning to tie hands with airlines to introduce Starlink internet to the flight for in-flight internet.

Musk, while replying to a question on Twitter, which asked if SpaceX is planning to use Starlink on fights, said, "Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner. Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air!"



Previously in June, SpaceX VP, Jonathan Hofeller, had said that the company is in negotiations with multiple airlines to strike a deal for Starlink. "We've already done some demonstrations to date and [are] looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future," said Hofeller.



At present, Viasat and Intelsat are the only in-flight internet providers in the major airlines such as Delta, JetBlue, American Airlines, and United Airlines but the positioning of Starlink satellites in the lower orbit and the superiority of numbers of the satellites will make sure that the passengers are always getting better and faster internet connectivity.



Hofeller had also spoken about a global mesh underneath which all airlines will get seamless connectivity. "Airlines are flying underneath that global mesh has connectivity anywhere they go," added Hofeller.



Musk, in a similar topic, had said in June that SpaceX is focusing on Boeing 737 and A320 airplanes as most airlines use these two models. He had tweeted, "Focusing on 737 & A320, as those serve the most number of people, with development testing on Gulfstream."



Starlink, which already has around 1740 satellites, plans to add another 29,988 satellites to its "constellation." The project has entered the second generation of its global internet solution system in August. The ambitious project is currently in its beta phase with around 90,000 users in 12 countries. When completed, Starlink will be able to provide seamless internet even in the most remote regions in the world, including the poles.

