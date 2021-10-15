Japan Tertiary Activity Falls For Second Month

Japan's tertiary activity declined for the second straight month in August, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.
The tertiary activity index fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.6 percent decrease in July.
Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, retail trade, wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and goods rental and leasing increased in August.
Meanwhile, business-related services, real estate, finance and insurance, and information and communications increased.
On a yearly basis, tertiary activity tertiary activity dropped 0.5 percent in August, after a 2.0 percent growth in the previous month.
