Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday as earnings optimism helped outweigh worries about the Chinese . Inflation concerns persisted as oil prices tested new multi-year highs.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 14.09 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,572.37 as investors awaited third-quarter GDP figures as well as monthly investment and activity figures for directional cues.

Sentiment was underpinned amid the move to ease curbs on home loans at some of its largest banks in the wake of growing concern about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 368.37 points, or 1.48 percent, to 25,330.96 as returned from a one-day break.

Japanese shares rose rot a more than two-week high as tech heavyweights gained ground ahead of their earnings results.

The Nikkei average jumped 517.70 points, or 1.81 percent, to 29,068.63, posting its first weekly gain in four. The broader Topix index closed 1.86 percent higher at 2,023.93.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallied 3 percent and robot maker Fanuc jumped as much as 5.6 percent. Department store operator Takashimaya tumbled 4.1 percent after cutting its net profit forecast for this fiscal year.

Seoul stocks rose for a third consecutive session and posted their sharpest weekly gain in six, as movements in U.S. bond yields and a firm dollar boosted tech stocks.



Sentiment was also boosted after the government eased stringent anti- curbs on social gatherings before switch to a 'living with COVID-19' strategy amid rising vaccination levels.

The benchmark Kospi rose 26.42 points, or 0.88 percent, to 3,015.06 and ended up by about 2 percent for the week, marking the first weekly gain in four.

Samsung Electronics gained 1 percent and SK Hynix soared 4.9 percent following an upbeat quarterly earnings result from a Taiwan chipmaker TSMC.

Australian markets ended notably higher, with travel stocks climbing after NSW scrapped quarantine and Qantas fast-tracked overseas flights. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 50.30 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,362 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 54 points, or 0.71 percent, at 7,674.20.

Flight Centre and Webjet jumped around 4 percent each while Qantas gained 2 percent on news that fully vaccinated international arrivals into Sydney would not need to quarantine either at home or in hotels from November 1.

Mining giant Rio Tinto declined 0.9 percent after lowering forecasts for iron ore exports.

New Zealand shares ended a tad lower even as a survey showed the manufacturing sector in the country bounced back into expansion territory in September. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 36.30 points, or 0.28 percent, to 13,012.19.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as companies including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and UnitedHealth posted strong earnings results, and a report showed producer prices eased in September to the lowest level this year, helping cool fears of stagflation.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped below 300,000 for the first time in well over a year, a sign the job market is still improving.

The Dow climbed 1.6 percent to end at its best closing level in over a month, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index both jumped around 1.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com