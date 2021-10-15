Norway Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in September, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 53.709 billion in September versus a deficit of NOK 9.303 billion in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was NOK 41.958 billion.

Exports accelerated 117.4 percent year-on-year in September and increased 11.9 percent from a month ago.

Imports grew 10.0 percent annually in September and gained 2.7 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 25.4 billion in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.