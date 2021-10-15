Poland Inflation Increase More Than Estimated

Poland's consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in September, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.5 percent increase in August. In the initial estimate, inflation was 5.8 percent.

Transport cost grew 18.5 percent yearly in September. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, prices grew 0.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.