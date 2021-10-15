US Covid Infections Drop 47%, Hospitalizations Down 38% Over Past Six Weeks

President Joe Biden announced that nationally, daily cases of infection in the United States are down 47 percent, and hospitalizations are down 38 percent over the past six weeks.



In the last two weeks, most of the country has improved as well. Case rates are declining in 39 states and hospital rates are declining in 38 states.

These set of positive data were provided by the President Thursday while providing a brief update on a plan that he announced in early September to accelerate his administration's fight against the pandemic.

Biden gave the update after he, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, received a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the pandemic and the vaccination program.

Biden said that although the number of unvaccinated people in the United States has come down to 66 million from almost 100 million in July, "it's still an unacceptably high number."

Later in the day, during his meeting with Kenyan President Jomo Kenyatta at the White House, Biden announced a donation of more than 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union.

With 84892 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 44,770,331, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

An additional 2038 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 721,573.

California reported the most number of cases - 6,472 - while Florida - 408 - reported most COVID-related deaths.

35,205,258 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 188,281,747 people in the United States, or 56.7 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 84.2 percent of people above 65.

217,953,275, or 65.6 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

405,444,558 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

9,319,172 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for just 4.9 percent of the population.

