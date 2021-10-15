Finland GDP Growth Slows In August

Finland's economic output growth eased in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national increased a working-day adjusted 4.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 5.3 percent rise in July, which was revised down from the 5.5 percent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, after a 0.02 percent rise in the prior month.

Data showed that the primary production increased about 14.0 percent annually in August. The secondary sector output rose by about 3.0 percent and the services production gained by around 5.0 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

